Report: Dickson Yeo case no direct threat to Singapore’s security

SINGAPORE, July 26 — Investigations into the case of Dickson Yeo, a Singaporean who pleaded guilty on July 24 to acting under the direction of Chinese intelligence officials to obtain sensitive information from Americans, have not revealed any direct threat to Singapore’s security, The Straits Times reported.

Quoting a statement from the republic’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today, the report said the ministry was informed by the US authorities of the arrest of Yeo in November 2019.

“Singaporeans are expected to abide by the laws of the country which they visit or reside in,” a spokesman from the MHA was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Singapore is extending consular assistance to Yeo.

“He’s a Singapore citizen. Our duty is to provide consular assistance to him, according to his needs,” Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan was quoted as saying earlier today.

The report said Yeo Jun Wei, also called Dickson Yeo, pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington DC to one count of acting within the United States as an illegal foreign agent. — Bernama