SINGAPORE, Feb 2 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is collaborating with CFM International and Airbus to establish Singapore as the world’s first airport testing ground for operations of CFM’s next-generation Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (Rise) technologies, focusing on open fan engine architecture.

CASS and CFM inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus at the 3rd Changi Aviation Summit to study the impact of open fan and other Rise programme technologies on airport operations.

In a statement today, the aviation authority said the collaboration will also develop a comprehensive readiness framework that serves as the global blueprint for airframers, airports, and airlines worldwide.

“Rise is a technology demonstration programme by CFM to advance next-generation commercial aircraft engine technologies, including the innovative open fan architecture that removes the traditional casing, allowing for a larger fan size with less drag.

“The programme prioritises safety, durability, and efficiency, targeting more than 20 per cent better fuel efficiency compared to commercial engines in service today,” it said.

According to CAAS, the MoU will see all parties co-develop a comprehensive readiness framework to integrate open fan engines for next-generation aircraft into existing airport operations.

Additionally, it will leverage Singapore’s aviation ecosystem to exchange technical and operational expertise across areas, including airport design, safety protocols, regulatory frameworks, and operational procedures to inform the readiness framework development.

The partnership will also see plans to conduct operational trials of the Rise programme’s open fan engine demonstrators at Singapore Changi Airport or Seletar Airport to test and validate the readiness framework and assess the operational feasibility of this new technology. — Bernama