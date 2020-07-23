Singapore Changi Village Hawker Centre, among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

An infectious person (or persons) had also visited the Changi Village Hawker Centre on July 17 between 9.55am and 10.25am. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 23 — Changi Village Hawker Centre and a Kopitiam food court in Pasir Ris were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that the infectious persons had visited:

G7 Sinma Live Seafood Restaurant at 163 Geylang Road Lorong 3 on July 16 between 6.05pm and 7.40pm

Kopitiam at Pasir Ris West Plaza on July 17 between 9.50am and 10.20am

Changi Village Hawker Centre on July 17 between 9.55am and 10.25am

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MOH reported 310 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, six are imported while seven are community cases. The remaining 297 are foreign workers staying in dormitories. — TODAY