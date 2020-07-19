257 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 8 in the community and 5 imported cases

The total number of infections now stands at 47,912. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 19 — The Ministry of Health today reported 257 new cases of Covid-19, including eight in the community and five imported cases.

The total number of infections now stands at 47,912.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Based on the MOH’s investigations so far, there are eight cases in the community, of whom two are local residents and six are work pass holders.

In addition, there are five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH said it is still working through the details of the cases and will share further updates later tonight. — TODAY