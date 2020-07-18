Singapore confirms 202 new Covid-19 cases

A man sits on a bench with distance markers along Marina Bay, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Singapore July 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 18 — Singapore has confirmed 202 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours with seven cases in the community.

According to brief noon data released by the Ministry of Health (MOH), of the community cases, five were Singaporeans or permanent residents and two were work pass holders.

In addition, the ministry said there were eight imported cases involving those placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

As for today’s cases, the vast majority were still migrant workers residing at dormitories, it said.

With the new development, the total infection tally for the republic is 47,655.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 630 of its cases as imported, 2,104 as community cases and 44,719 as dorm residents.

In all, 43,577 or about 92 per cent of the cases have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

As of noon yesterday, there were 165 confirmed cases still in hospital, with most being stable or improving, and none in the intensive care unit.

A total of 3,684 patients who had symptoms or were clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 here.

One new cluster was identified yesterday, a construction site at Paya Lebar Quarter Tower 2 of Paya Lebar Link. — Bernama