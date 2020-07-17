327 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including nine in the community and three imported cases

There are nine new community cases based on the Ministry of Health’s investigations so far. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 17 — Singapore has confirmed 327 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are nine new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

Six are Singaporeans or permanent residents and three are work pass holders.

In addition, there are three imported cases who have been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 47,453.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY