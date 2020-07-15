Singapore’s Election Department apologises for ‘human error and miscommunication’ which resulted in voter being unable to cast her ballot

Voters wearing face masks observe social distancing at a polling station during Singapore's general election, amid the Covid outbreak, in Singapore July 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 15 — The Elections Department (ELD) has apologised for “human error and miscommunication” between two election officials which resulted in a voter being unable to cast her ballot at the General Election on Friday (July 10).

The woman, who belonged to Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency, had made a police report when she ended up marking her choice on a tendered ballot paper, which would not be counted.

The incident was first reported by Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao. The woman, who was identified as Lum, 36, told the newspaper that she arrived at her designated polling station at Block 23A Ghim Moh Link at about 12.30pm on Polling Day. However, when she attempted to scan her National Registration Identity Card (NRIC), an error message popped up.

Several unsuccessful attempts later, she was told by an election official that her NRIC had been used to vote earlier.

After Lum insisted that she had yet to cast her vote, an official issued her a tendered ballot and got her to sign an Oath of Identity form to confirm her identity and declare that she had not already voted.

Tendered ballot papers are issued to individuals who apply to cast their vote even after the Presiding Officer has informed them that they have already voted.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, these votes are not counted and will instead be placed into separate packets, sealed and retained.

In response to TODAY’s queries, ELD clarified that Lum’s NRIC was not used to register to vote on Polling Day.

“The mistake was due to human error and miscommunication between the two election officials handling her registration on Polling Day,” said ELD.

It added that the system did not register Lum’s NRIC successfully because the Presiding Officer (PO) had not “switched out of the wrong module of the e-Registration system”, which was used to serve the previous voter.

The PO then escalated the matter to the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO).

“However, a miscommunication between the PO and ARO led the latter to interpret that Lum’s NRIC number had already been used to register for voting earlier in the day. This was then wrongly communicated to Lum,” said ELD.

It has reached out to Lum to clarify the issue and apologised. Her name will also be restored to the Registers of Electors without penalty.

Apart from the latest incident, the ELD has repeatedly apologised for long queues at some polling stations, which were attributed to Covid-19 safety measures and led to an extension of voting hours. — TODAY