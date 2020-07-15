Elections department: 95.81pc votes cast in Singapore polls

The overseas votes were counted today at the counting centre at ELD Training Centre. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 15 — The total number of votes cast at the just concluded Singapore General Election 2020 is 2,540,359 or 95.81 per cent of the 2,651,435 registered electors.

According to Singapore’s Elections Department (ELD), the number includes overseas votes.

In a statement today, the department said the overseas votes cast at the election, polling which was held on July 10, were counted today at the counting centre at ELD Training Centre.

The ELD said 4,794 registered overseas electors turned up at the designated overseas polling stations to cast their votes.

“This is 72.97 per cent of the number of registered overseas electors,” it said.

The ELD had said before that there were 6,570 registered overseas voters and 10 polling stations set in 10 cities, namely in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington.

The statement also said the total number of votes cast is inclusive of 45,822 rejected votes.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) retained power in Singapore’s intensely-contested general election Friday, winning 83 of the 93 parliamentary seats at stake.

The party garnered 61.24 per cent of the popular vote. — Bernama