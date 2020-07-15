249 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 16 in the community and 5 imported cases

Based on the ministry’s investigations, there are 16 new community cases — all of whom are work-pass holders.. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, July 15 — Singapore confirmed 249 new cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in a statement.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases here to 46,878.

Based on the ministry’s investigations, there are 16 new community cases — all of whom are work-pass holders.

MOH’s preliminary investigations show that four of the 16 patients were close contacts of earlier Covid-19 cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

Epidemiological investigations are under way for the other 12 cases, MOH said.

In addition, there are five imported cases. These patients had been placed on a stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The vast majority of the new cases are work-permit holders in migrant workers’ dormitories.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued (tonight),” MOH added. — TODAY