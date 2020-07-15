193 more dormitories in Singapore cleared of Covid-19, 215,000 workers in total cleared of Covid-19

The Singapore manpower ministry said that as of Monday, about 215,000 workers have either recovered or have been tested to be free from the coronavirus. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 15 — The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that 193 more foreign worker dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19.

In a press release yesterday, it said that the 193 dormitories comprise one purpose-built dormitory, 170 factory-converted dormitories and 22 temporary quarters at construction sites. In addition, 19 blocks for recovered workers within eight purpose-built dormitories have also been cleared.

MOM said that of these 19 blocks, three were from the Mandai Lodge dormitory.

“With this, the entire Mandai Lodge has been declared cleared of Covid-19 as the remaining one block had been cleared previously,” it added.

This means that in total, 818 dormitories and 59 blocks for recovered workers in 19 purpose-built dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19.

MOM also said that as of Monday, about 215,000 workers have either recovered or have been tested to be free from the coronavirus.

Some of these workers are waiting to move to appropriate accommodations before they can resume work.

“Others can return to work once dormitory operators, employers and workers have made the necessary preparations to complete the three required steps that will help minimise the risk of new infections as the workers go to work on a daily basis. Most of the dormitories completed the steps in a week or less,” MOM said.

The ministry had said before that dormitory operators would have to arrange a staggered pick-up and drop-off timing for the workers with their respective employers, among other requirements.

It added that the Forward Assurance and Support Teams have been working closely with the dormitory operators, employers and migrant workers to complete all the necessary steps and clear the remaining dormitories.

These teams comprise officers from MOM, the police and the Singapore Armed Forces who look into all aspects of the workers’ well-being ranging from provision of food and maintenance of hygiene to facilitating their medical care and remittance needs.

MOM said that employers may refer to its website for the latest list of cleared dormitories and the ones to be cleared in the coming weeks.

“As we continue to gradually resume work, we urge all dormitory operators, employers and workers to remain vigilant and ensure that the ‘safe working’ and ‘safe living’ measures are rigorously followed,” MOM said.

Last month, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that by the end of July, up to 80 per cent of foreign workers living in dormitories are expected to have recovered from Covid-19 or tested to be free of the infection.

Yesterday, in its daily update of the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health said that it expects a higher number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the next few days due to the larger population of migrant workers in various purpose-built dormitories completing their isolation period and being tested for the virus.

Singapore has recorded a total of 46,629 Covid-19 cases as of yesterday. — TODAY