Marina Bay Sands casino, Seletar Mall among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

The main gambling floor of Marina Bay Sands Casino. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 14 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday added more locations — among them the Marina Bay Sands Casino — to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, the ministry said that the infectious patients had visited:

Spectacle Hut outlet and FairPrice Finest supermarket at Seletar Mall on July 1 between 2pm and 3.05pm

Giant supermarket at the Bedok Market Place on July 1 between 7.15pm and 8.20pm

Marina Bay Sands Casino on July 2 between 9.35pm and 10.25pm, and again on July 5 between 10.05pm and 12.50am

Barber at Jurong Point on July 6 between 1.30pm and 2pm

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who had been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” the ministry said.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection, it added.

MOH yesterday reported 322 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are work permit holders staying in foreign worker dormitories.

There were 11 cases in the community and five imported cases. — TODAY