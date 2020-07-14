Man jailed 16 weeks for headbutting, shouting vulgarities at policemen

The Briton pleaded guilty to two charges of causing hurt and using abusive words on a public servant. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 14 — After an evening of bar-hopping at Robertson Quay in February, Kal Christopher Meek punched a security personnel at one of the bars and damaged its partition wall.

Several hours later, the Briton headbutted two policemen and verbally abused them at the Police Cantonment Complex along New Bridge Road.

Today, the 31-year-old was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail and a S$2,000 (RM6,128) fine.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of causing hurt to and using abusive words on a public servant. Four similar charges were considered for sentencing.

What happened

The court heard that on Feb 6, Meek and his colleague had dinner at Robertson Quay and he had several pints of beer.

The pair then visited several bars in the area, where Meek continued drinking alcohol. They ended up at Coyote Ugly Saloon, a bar along River Valley Road, at about 10pm.

In a drunken state, Meek began behaving aggressively, causing damage to a partition wall in the bar by punching it.

As security crew members escorted him out, he punched the head of the security team once on his cheek. This prompted the victim to call the police.

At about 3am, two policemen arrived and asked Meek for his identification details.

In response, Meek yelled an expletive at one of them. Footage of the incident from the officer’s body-worn camera was played in court.

Meek was arrested and taken to the Police Cantonment Complex while still intoxicated. He headbutted one of the officers in the face as he was being escorted out of a police car.

He continued hurling abusive words at the officer as he underwent a medical screening.

When it ended, the other officer tried to handcuff him, but he yelled out more vulgarities before headbutting that policeman on his cheek. The officer was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical treatment, where he was given a day’s medical leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Chew sought 18 weeks’ jail and the fine imposed, noting that while the second officer’s injuries were minor, Meek had targeted a vulnerable part of the body and he was drunk.

Meek’s lawyer, Barry Delaney, said in mitigation that his client was a network engineer and had never broken the law in any country before this episode.

Delaney said that he and his client had reviewed the footage from the body-worn camera and Meek was “desperately remorseful and contrite”.

While waiting for today’s hearing, Meek has been jobless and staying in a “very cheap hotel”, Delaney said.

The lawyer added that Meek’s job prospects were bad owing to the jail term he has to serve. His health had also deteriorated during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period from April to June.

Delaney said: “He apologises profusely for his behaviour.

“He has learnt a big lesson and will not repeat it... It goes without saying that it has been a very chastening experience for him.”

For using abusive words towards a public servant, Meek could have been jailed up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or given both penalties.

For causing hurt to a public servant, he could have been jailed up to seven years and fined or caned. — TODAY