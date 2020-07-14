27th Covid-19 death in Singapore: 62-year-old man dies 2.5 months after testing positive

Sengkang General Hospital has reached out to the man's next-of-kin. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 14 — A 62-year-old Singaporean has become the 27th person here to die from complications due to Covid-19.

The man — identified as Case 17,168 — died today, about two and a half months after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus on April 30.

In its press release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the man had a history of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

“Sengkang General Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them,” MOH said.

Separately, MOH also identified the formation of a new cluster of infection at a dormitory at 96 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace.

Earlier today, the health ministry announced 347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, seven were identified as cases in the community, two were imported cases while the remaining 338 infections were linked to foreign workers living in dormitories.

There are now 46,630 confirmed cases here. — TODAY