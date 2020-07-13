Singapore train fault causes delay on East-West Line between Outram Park and Queenstown

The delay affected services from Outram Park to Queenstown stations in the direction of Tuas Link. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 13 — Services on SMRT’s East-West Line were delayed this morning due to a train fault.

SMRT said in a tweet at 8.51am that commuters should add 25 minutes to their travel time due to the train fault, which affected services from Outram Park to Queenstown stations in the direction of Tuas Link.

TODAY understands that the fault occured at Tiong Bahru station.

Free regular bus services were made available between Outram Park and Queenstown stations for affected commuters, the train operator added in a later tweet.

Several commuters posted on social media about being caught in the delay.

Twitter user chocopufffz said she was “stuck at Bugis” for 10 minutes, while Twitter user CitySkyHunter tweeted at 9.03am that the train fault at Lavender station had lasted for “the past 17 minutes”.

At 9.15am, SMRT said that the fault had been cleared and train services were being progressively restored. It later added that services resumed at around 9.25am. — TODAY