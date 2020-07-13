322 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 in the community and 5 imported cases

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 46,283. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 13 — Singapore has confirmed 322 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 11 new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Two are Singaporeans or permanent residents and nine are work pass holders.

In addition, there are five imported cases who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

According to MOH, the higher number of cases today is mainly due to “fewer tests being conducted by the Covid-19 testing laboratories over the public holiday and weekend on July 10 and July 11, with the backlog of samples being cleared from July 12.”

The number of cases reported for July 9 and before were not affected, the ministry said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 46,283.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY