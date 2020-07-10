Singapore GE: 840,000 voters have cast their ballots as of 12pm; ELD apologises for longer than usual queues in the morning

Voters queue outside a polling station at Petir Road on July 10, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 10 — As of noon today, 840,000 voters have cast their ballots at polling stations in Singapore, said the Elections Department (ELD).

That is about 31 per cent of registered voters here, said the ELD in an interim update.

In comparison, about 1.15 million people had voted by noon during the 2015 General Election (GE).

This GE, voters have been given recommended time bands due to the Covid-19 situation, with those aged 65 years and above recommended to vote between 8am and 12pm.

Earlier today, the ELD said it had observed “longer than usual queues” in some polling stations in the morning after polls were opened at 8am.

It urged younger voters to keep to their assigned voting time bands after 12pm.

About 2.65 million Singaporeans are eligible to vote in this election.

ELD apologises for long queues

In a statement at about 1.15pm today, the ELD apologised for the long queues in the morning.

It said that more voters had turned up than expected in the morning “outside their assigned voting time-bands”.

“This, together with measures that had been put in place to ensure safe voting, had led to long queues,” it said.

The ELD said that the requirement for voters to wear disposable gloves “contributed to the longer than usual voting times”.

Hence, it has done away with that step, since “voters would already be required to sanitise their hands”.

“Gloves are still available for voters who would like to use both sanitiser and gloves,” said the ELD.

“We seek the understanding of all voters and advise voters to keep to their assigned time-bands where possible to avoid crowding. We would also like to remind all voters to continue to practise safe distancing,” it added. — TODAY