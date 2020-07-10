Singapore Elections Department debunks claims of self-inking pens not working properly

The ELD reiterates that ballot papers with more than one 'x' or only a faint mark in the same box are still valid. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 10 — The Elections Department (ELD) has debunked false claims that the self-inking pens provided at polling booths do not stamp properly and this would render many votes invalid.

The false information was being circulated online and on instant messaging platforms, ELD said in a statement today.

“ELD would like to state categorically that this is not true. The self-inking pens allow voters to indicate their choice on the ballot papers clearly and easily, and make a stamp without having to press down hard on the ballot paper,” the statement added.

It reiterated that ballot papers with more than one “x” or only a faint mark in the same box are still valid.

ELD stressed that it is “committed to ensuring voting security and secrecy, and has put in place rigorous controls at every step of the voting process to ensure this.”

Meanwhile, as of 11am, the queues at polling stations have started to come down, ELD said.

“However, we would like to remind younger voters to stick to your assigned voting time-bands in the afternoon as much as possible,” it added. — TODAY