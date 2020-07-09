Singapore GE: Focus must be on Covid-19’s impact on jobs and incomes, says PM Lee as he wraps up PAP’s campaign

Lee Hsien Loong (2nd left) rounds up the PAP’s election campaign in a Facebook Live webcast together with PAP candidates Janil Puthucheary, Lawrence Wong, Low Yen Ling and Nadia Samdin. — Video screengrab via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 9 — The impact of Covid-19 on jobs and incomes has been topmost on the minds of voters, which is also what any leader or government must focus on for Singapore after the General Election is over, said People’s Action Party secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

“This is one of the reasons why I decided to call the elections now, so that we can clear our minds and focus on these big things which everybody considers important, and which are, in fact, the key issues in front of Singapore,” said Lee, who is also the Prime Minister.

Lee was rounding up the PAP’s General Election (GE) 2020 campaign in a Facebook Live webcast on the final day of the hustings, together with PAP candidates Janil Puthucheary, Lawrence Wong, Low Yen Ling and Nadia Samdin.

Earlier in the day, PAP leaders were also busy getting their messages out as campaigning drew to a close. Among other things, they said that the elections are about the challenges of emerging from Covid-19 and voters are clear about that.

At the PAP’s closing rally, Lee noted that it was unlike past ones, which are normally “moments of high emotion” as candidates rouse the crowd to a fever pitch and ready them for the vote on Polling Day.

Some 4,000 netizens tuned in to the hour-long e-rally that was put up on the PAP’s Facebook page, with supporters and naysayers leaving Facebook comments rather than cheering or shouting in a physical crowd.

Mapping out the challenges that Singapore has to confront and why this election matters, Lee said Singapore is set to face a difficult time over the next couple of years, as it deals with Covid-19 while protecting livelihoods.

He added: “The question is... how we can get the strongest team to be given the mandate to be looking after Singapore and working with you to see you through this.

“How we can make sure that after this, Singapore has a bright future and all the hopes and dreams which we have had for our kids and grandkids that we have planned and prepared for will come to pass, not by itself, but because of our efforts together.”

During the session, the PAP candidates shared stories about the people they have met and the feedback they had received during the campaign, as well as discussed the issues that had cropped up over the past nine days.

At one point, they discussed the case involving Workers’ Party candidate Raeesah Khan and how race and religion are perceived by different generations in Singapore.

The discussion was often steered back to Covid-19 and its economic impact by Janil, who was the moderator for the session.

Responding to a question about the move to hold the elections amid the pandemic, Lee said it was a major decision that he took due to the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve been very worried right from the very beginning. I'm very worried because our population is elderly, we've got many old people now — one in six or seven is 65 and above,” he said, noting how the outbreak in Lee Ah Mooi Old Aged Home had killed three out of the 16 staff and residents infected with Covid-19.

Thankfully, the Covid-19 situation so far has remained stable and the elections have been able to continue, he said. “You will be able to vote safely, and for old folks, we’re making special arrangements for them,” said Lee, referring to the special polling time slots for seniors.

Asked by Janil whether people are in an anxious mood due to Covid-19, Lee said Singaporeans know they are in a grave economic situation. However, he added that they do not fully understand why the situation is dire because the PAP Government has been working to avoid that outcome.

Said Lee: “We are engaging with (voters) and reassuring them sufficiently, we have been doing it and no amount is enough so we have to keep on doing it... they know that there's Covid-19 and we have all kinds of precautions, but what is it that we fear and why are we so concerned for them?

“I think that's something which is hard to bring across because it's something that we are trying to prevent happening.”

PAP e-rallies before midnight

The webcast was the last out of four round-up sessions that were in the four official languages. Other e-rallies were held at the constituency level.

PAP treasurer and Nee Soon GRC candidate K Shanmugam led the Tamil session with a panel of Indian youth, where they discussed topics such as race, religion and Indian representation in Parliament.

For the session in Malay, PAP vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli discussed Malay-Muslim community issues as well as the impact of Covid-19. The panel consisted of PAP candidates Amrin Amin and Madam Rahayu Mahzam.

PAP assistant treasurer Ong Ye Kung, who leads the party’s Sembawang GRC team, helmed the Mandarin webcast with Baey Yam Keng, Sun Xueling and Desmond Tan.

Ong said that during campaigning, the PAP has strived to reach out to households across the island and has heard plenty of feedback from voters.

“I think what people are most worried about are these questions: Can we control the virus? Can we protect jobs? Can we ensure a good future for the country and my children?” he said.

Other PAP candidates for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, East Coast GRC, Chua Chu Kang GRC and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC also used the remaining hours of the hustings to hold e-rallies that are targeted towards their constituencies.

In Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, PAP central executive committee member Lawrence Wong noted how the voters may have been bombarded by negative messaging from opposition parties, particularly the Singapore Democratic Party that is contesting the GRC.

Calling GE2020 a “fierce online campaign,” Wong said SDP’s potshots at the PAP were intended to arouse anger and unhappiness.

“Some of their campaign statements are untrue. But they have no qualms about making such false allegations, just for their own political purposes. They have put out proposals that sound attractive, but they don't tell you the cost and there is a price tag attached,” said Wong.

“In the end, it's our children and grandchildren who will have to pay that price.”

In East Coast GRC, first assistant secretary-general Heng Swee Keat spoke about the East Coast Action Plan and emphasised the importance of tackling Covid-19, which has resulted in a healthcare crisis, an economic crisis and as well as created social fault lines and sharpened divides between people.

Said Heng: “In some countries, you've seen unrest, you've seen riots, and I’m very thankful in Singapore, we have been able to stay together and stay united.

“In our East Coast Plan, when we talk about building a caring community, a vibrant community and a green East Coast, it is very much a part of our response not only to overcome the crisis, but to emerge stronger.”

Campaigning, canvassing for votes and holding of election meetings are prohibited on Cooling-off Day today, as well as on Polling Day tomorrow. — TODAY