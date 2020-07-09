Singapore GE: Cops advise voters to walk to polling stations, not to loiter after casting vote

Singapore voters are advised not to bring along items such as sharp objects, flammable liquids or gas, as well as bulky items or big bags. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 9 — As Singapore goes to the polls tomorrow, the police have advised eligible voters to take public transport or walk to their polling stations where possible. They are also advised not to loiter in the vicinity of the polling stations after casting their votes.

In a press release yesterday, the police also said that parking will not be allowed within the premises of the polling stations that are located within schools and community centres.

“There will be special drop-off points at polling stations for vehicles conveying elderly or physically disabled persons. Drivers can approach the duty election officials for assistance and directions,” said the police.

Parking is not allowed along the roads near the polling stations.

The police warned: “Vehicles found parking indiscriminately or causing obstruction will be towed away.”

Voters are advised not to bring along items such as sharp objects, flammable liquids or gas, as well as bulky items or big bags. Those carrying bags and other belongings into the polling stations will be subjected to security checks, said the police.

Members of the public are also advised not to loiter around the vicinity of the polling stations.

“Voters should leave the polling station after casting their votes,” said the police.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the police said that the Elections Department Singapore will be putting in place safety measures.

All voters have to wear masks and will undergo temperature screening at the start of the queue. The authorities will also ensure safe distancing at all times and enforce stringent hygiene practices at polling stations, said the police.

Members of the public are advised to be socially responsible and to comply with these measures and the advice of election officials, to ensure a safe and smooth election process for everyone.

“The police will monitor the law and order situation closely, and will not hesitate to take action against any person who is unruly, disobeys the direction of election officials or who commits any offence,” said the police. — TODAY