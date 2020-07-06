183 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including a two-month high of 23 community cases

From MOH’s preliminary investigations, five of the 23 cases were close contacts of earlier cases. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 6 — Singapore has confirmed 183 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 23 new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. This is the highest number of daily community cases reported in more than two months.

Three cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents and 20 are work pass holders.

From MOH’s preliminary investigations, five of the 23 cases were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

Another seven are migrant workers who reside together at a temporary accommodation arranged by their company.

“These cases were identified from our periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories, and some may be past infections,” MOH said.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases, the ministry added.

In addition, there are three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 44,983.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY