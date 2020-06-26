Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan retires from politics after nearly 20 years

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan will retire from politics and will not contest in the upcoming General Election on July 10. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, June 26 — Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan will retire from politics and will not contest in the upcoming General Election on July 10.

Khaw, 67, who was also Member of Parliament for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency, entered politics in 2001 after a career in the public service.

In a letter to Khaw dated today, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the years of Khaw joining and leaving politics have been marked by global crises – the aftermath of the Sept 11 attacks in the United States and the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“They bookend a remarkable political career, during which you have taken on the most challenging jobs in the Cabinet,” he wrote.

Khaw was Minister of Health and Minister of National Development before becoming transport minister.

“In your quiet, unassuming way, you have made a huge and lasting contribution, and strengthened Singaporeans’ faith that this Government can and will solve their own problems and improve their lives,” said Lee in his letter, a copy of which was released by the Prime Minister’s Office to the media.

Lee credited Khaw with coming up with new processes and making extensive preparations after the Severe Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) outbreak to get Singapore ready for the next novel disease outbreak.

“These served us well when Covid-19 came upon us,” said Lee.

Lee also noted that Khaw had also reformed MediShield and Medisave and introduced ElderShield, a severe disability insurance scheme that provides basic financial protection to those who need long-term care, especially in old age.

During his time as the Minister of National Development, Lee, said that Khaw’s immediate task was to assuage public concerns about the Housing and Development Board (HDB) waiting times and affordability.

“You ramped up the HDB building programme, reduced Built-to-Order waiting times and introduced policies to enable newlyweds to own their first flat earlier and live near their parents,” he said.

Lee noted that after having helmed the national development portfolio, “no one would have begrudged” Khaw lighter responsibilities in the subsequent term.

“Yet after the 2015 General Election, you volunteered to take on the politically spiky transport portfolio and later to serve as Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure,” wrote Lee.

Referring to Khaw as one of “his most reliable lieutenants”, Lee said that beyond his portfolios Khaw comments on matters put before the Cabinet “always went to the heart of the matter”.

He credited Khaw as being the person to convince him in 2012 to venture into social media to engage an audience “not likely to follow my speeches and statements in detail”.

“For the younger Ministers, you have been a role model and a source of sage advice. They look to you to learn not only how to solve difficult problems, but also your seemingly effortless way of explaining nettlesome issues to Singaporeans,” wrote Lee.

Prior to entering politics, Khaw was permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry. He was previously principal private secretary to then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong. — TODAY