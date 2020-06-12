Covid-19: Singapore F1 2020 night race cancelled

The Marina Bay street circuit is illuminated at dusk in Singapore September 17, 2013. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — This year’s Singapore Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for September 20 has been cancelled, said Singapore GP Pte Ltd and Formula 1.

The cancellation of the night race is due to the continuing nationwide restrictions on construction and business activities brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore GP said in its website today.

The race promoter said it would not be able to proceed with the race due to the prohibitions imposed on access and construction of the event venue required for a street race to be held in the city.

With these limitations still in place, work to build and construct the circuit, which normally begin in May, have yet to commence. Therefore, the circuit’s infrastructure will not be completed in time for the race to take place.

“The last few months have been extremely challenging on all fronts, and we have now made this difficult decision which Formula 1 and our stakeholders accept we have had to take,” Singapore GP deputy chairman Colin Syn said.

“Ultimately, the health and safety of our contractors, their workers, spectators, Formula 1 crew, staff and volunteer marshals is our number one priority,” Syn said.

Singapore GP will provide existing ticket-holders with automatic refunds within 30 business days or, if preferred, an option to roll over their tickets to next year’s event.

Ticket-holders will be contacted with more information on the next steps while those who purchased via SGP’s Authorised Ticketing Partners can contact them for refunds. — Bernama