KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Successful adult animated series have remained popular for decades, with shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, and American Dad! among the most notable examples.

Taking a similar approach while tailoring its humour to local audiences, Kisah Bawah Tanah (KBT) is a 12-minute 2D-animated series by Animasia Studio and Spaceboy Studios that premiered in March.

Drawing inspiration from ghost myths and horror folklore from Malaysia and across South-east Asia, the series features familiar supernatural figures that many in the region will recognise, including the Pocong, Orang Minyak, and Jiangshi.

KBT transforms these traditionally frightening legends into a humorous, relatable, adult-animated comedy aimed at Gen Z audiences.

The tale of ‘Kisah Bawah Tanah’

KBT follows Sam and Zack, two teenage living skeletons who leave their hometown, Bone Village, and move to the Underground City in search of work.

They are initially hired to destroy a grocery store owned by a zombie named Tok Mart.

However, after having a change of heart and helping save the shop instead, they become his employees.

Along the way, they encounter strange characters, face unexpected challenges, and take on missions for Tok Mart as they try to build a new life for themselves.

The series has aired 18 episodes in Part 1 of its first season and continues to grow in popularity, with plans to expand into Thailand, Brunei, and Singapore also underway.

Part 2 rollout confirmed; Season 2 and film development in discussion

Characters from ‘Kisah Bawah Tanah’ set to return in Part 2. — Screengrab from YouTube

REXKL was transformed into a hauntingly immersive underworld inspired by the KBT animation for one night yesterday.

Malay Mail attended the media session that day, where Part 2 of Season 1 was announced at the press conference.

The creative team behind the series included Astro Head of Group Marketing Benjamin Woo, Astro Prima Channel Manager Idlan Zahari, KBT co-creator Hendra Wardi, and director Wong Kuan Loong, who were part of the session.

The upcoming instalment will feature eight brand-new episodes packed with more adventures, stranger creatures, and chaotic encounters from the underground world that fans have come to love.

New voice cast additions include Nadhir Nasar, Auddra Zulkifli, boy band ALPHA, and Qi Razali, who will voice new characters in Part 2.

When a question about Season 2 was raised, Idlan said discussions are ongoing.

Hendra noted that, if given the opportunity, the team hopes to introduce a wider range of myths from across South-east Asia into the series.

Hendra also shared that there are plans for a movie, although nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

The KBT world continues and could global myths make their way into the series?

KBT carries a sense of classic nostalgia, reminiscent of local 2D animations that were popular in the past, such as Kampung Boy, Usop Sontorian, and Keluang Man.

Benjamin Woo, Astro’s Head of Group Marketing, said, “KBT demonstrates the incredible potential of our local creative industry when storytellers, artists, and innovators come together.

“As we continue to back bold, homegrown intellectual properties, Astro remains committed to elevating Malaysian animation and South-east Asian storytelling to new heights, reaching new audiences and unlocking new forms of expression,” he said.

Natasha “Tashbunny” Hashim, who voices Ina in the series, described her experience as highly positive.

Marking her first voice-acting role, she told Malay Mail: “This is a different ball game.”

She added: “Expect more relationship developments for the characters, new challenges for Zack and Sam, a bit of maturity for Ina, and most importantly, the humour will be just as wacky,” when describing what fans can expect from Part 2.

Loong said, “For most of my 20 years, my work has been targeted at kids.

“I think what’s special about KBT is that it allows me to expand my creative boundaries.”

When Malay Mail asked whether the series would potentially introduce mythological creatures from other parts of the world, Loong replied, “Of course, we want to cover more.”

“First, we focus back home in Malaysia, then expand across South-east Asia.

“Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia share closely related ghost cultures,” he said.

However, he clarified that the team does not want to rely on stereotypes.

If new creatures are introduced, they will not be portrayed in a cliché way — for example, avoiding typical associations like mummies with Egypt.

While Season 2 and a potential movie remain under discussion, the story of KBT will continue with Part 2 of Season 1, which is set to air from June 8 to July 27, 2026, on Astro Prima and via streaming on sooka.