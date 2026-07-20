KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — DAY6’s Young K has announced a multi‑city solo tour spanning Asia from August 2026 to March 2027, marking his first full-scale live circuit since returning with new music.

The tour, titled “YOUNGEST,” will begin with a three‑night run at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena from August 14 to 16. He will then head overseas, performing in Bangkok on October 10 and Taipei on November 29.

The 2027 leg expands further across the region, with stops in Hong Kong (January 15), Singapore (January 23), Manila (February 20) and of course, Kuala Lumpur (March 20).

The announcement comes as Young K prepares to release his second full-length album, also titled YOUNGEST, on July 27, with teasers already circulating online.

Young K, known for his songwriting and vocal work both as a soloist and as part of DAY6, continues to build momentum following recent appearances on the survival show Girls on Fire.

More details on venues and ticketing are expected to follow.