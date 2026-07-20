JELEBU, July 20 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is tailoring its campaign strategies to suit the unique needs and characteristics of each locality to ensure its message reaches voters effectively during the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who is contesting the Chennah state seat, said the party recognises that different communities require different approaches, with its campaign machinery implementing strategies based on local demographics and concerns.

“The campaign has been progressing smoothly. Within the Chennah constituency, we have specific arrangements for different areas because each village requires a distinct approach.

“All PH candidates have also begun their respective campaign activities by going to the ground to meet voters and hear their views firsthand during these first three days of the campaign,” he told reporters after a walkabout with residents in Pekan Titi today.

Commenting on the PH manifesto, which is scheduled to be launched tonight, Loke said its contents would be officially unveiled and would include a range of initiatives aimed at benefiting the people.

“I am also looking forward to tonight’s announcement. The manifesto was prepared by a dedicated committee and underwent extensive consultation and discussion before being finalised. Let us wait for the official launch tonight,” he said.

Loke, who is the Transport Minister, is defending the Chennah state seat, which he has held since 2013, in a straight fight against Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Siow Kong Choon.

The Election Commission has set July 28 for early voting and August 1 for polling day for the Negeri Sembilan state election.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama