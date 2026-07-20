KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) has ordered a formal inquest into the deaths of three men fatally shot during a police operation in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, on November 24, 2025.

The decision follows a comprehensive review of investigation papers submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Under Section 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the inquest will now determine the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths, specifically examining whether any criminal elements were involved in the shooting.

“The Attorney General's Chambers takes seriously every incident involving the loss of life.

“Accordingly, the decision to hold the inquest reflects the department's commitment to ensuring that all relevant facts and circumstances are examined thoroughly, transparently, and independently in accordance with the requirements of the law,” it said in a statement.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 am on November 24, 2025, within an oil palm plantation. Three men, aged between 24 and 29, were shot dead after one of them allegedly attacked a police corporal with a parang. The officer, who is in his early 30s, suffered serious injuries to his left arm during the encounter.

In May, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar revealed that police had resubmitted the investigation papers after complying with several additional directives from prosecutors.

The case had previously been referred to the AGC four times for guidance, with investigators recording statements from 63 witnesses and re-interviewing several to clarify critical details.