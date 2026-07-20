HONG KONG, July 20 — Hong Kong veteran actor Simon Yam has drawn widespread praise online after a fan recounted an unexpected act of generosity during a chance encounter at a restaurant, turning an ordinary dinner into a viral feel‑good moment.

The fan, writing on Threads on July 15, said he first spotted the 71‑year‑old star while Yam was parking his car. Yam acknowledged the attention with a thumbs‑up, confirming the sighting. They later met again in a lift, where the fan mentioned rewatching Election (2005), the crime thriller in which Yam played triad leader Lam Lok. Yam chatted briefly and said he was heading to dinner with friends.

The fan asked for a photo when they exited the lift, and Yam agreed. By coincidence, both parties ended up at the same restaurant, with the fan seated just outside the private room where Yam and his group were dining. At one point, Yam jokingly grabbed a fish cake from the fan’s plate as he walked past, prompting laughter.

The real surprise came when the fan went to settle the bill — only to be told that Yam had already paid for their entire meal. The fan later joked that he had expected Yam to owe him for the fish cake, but instead ended up dining on the actor’s tab.

The post quickly went viral, amassing more than 20,000 likes. Commenters praised Yam’s humility and approachability, with several users sharing their own positive encounters with the actor over the years.

Yam, known for his long career across Hong Kong cinema and television, has often been described by colleagues and fans as warm and down‑to‑earth — a reputation reinforced by the latest anecdote.