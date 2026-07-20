KUCHING, July 20 — The ticket prices offered by AirBorneo Airways (AirBorneo) serve as a benchmark for other airlines, helping to stabilise airfares in the market, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said when other airlines saw the fares offered by the state-owned aviation company, they would be compelled to lower their own ticket prices in order to remain competitive.

“One of the reasons AirBorneo was established is to address the concerns of Sarawakians, especially during the festive seasons.

“Families often plan to travel, but their budgets are disrupted because airfares fluctuate unpredictably, with prices dropping one moment and surging the next.

“We are at the mercy of these other airlines because they do not have Sarawak at heart,” he said when launching AirBorneo’s inaugural Kuching (KCH)–Kuala Lumpur (KUL) flight at Kuching International Airport today.

Abang Johari acknowledged that while some had remarked that AirBorneo was not driven by profit, its objective had been achieved if its pricing prompted other airlines to adjust their fares.

He also urged the airline to maintain its RM374.88 fare for the Kuching–Kuala Lumpur route throughout the year.

“If you increase it again, you’ll get in trouble,” he quipped to AirBorneo chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who is also the State Secretary.

He added that this move would benefit not only Sarawakians but also Malaysians from other states travelling to Sarawak.

Also present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, as well as Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. — The Borneo Post