KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo has ordered a meeting involving all relevant agencies to be held today to draw up an action plan following flash floods and a landslide that affected several areas in Petaling Jaya.

He said agencies including the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), the Fire and Rescue Department, developers and other technical agencies had been instructed to meet and study the best solutions to address the issue, Astro Awani reported today.

“For now, I have asked all relevant parties to hold a meeting today and submit proposals to me on how to ensure this area is safe.

“We want to look at what immediate actions can be taken in the short term and how this problem can be resolved comprehensively in the long term,” he said.

Gobind said residents’ safety must be prioritised before any repair or mitigation works are carried out.

He said this after visiting Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara and Kampung Chempaka today, which were affected by flash floods and a landslide on Saturday.

Gobind said he understood residents’ concerns following the latest incident, which raised questions over the safety of roads, river embankments and nearby homes.

“When we look at the condition of the roads in this area, there are holes and we can see water is still flowing underneath them. So the question is whether this road is safe, whether the riverbank is safe and whether the houses in this area are safe.

“For me, residents’ safety is the priority and any proposal must first consider safety aspects,” he said.

He also said solution proposals had been submitted after a similar incident occurred several months ago, with preliminary works already started by the developer.

However, he stressed that all measures must be carried out under the supervision of authorities to ensure compliance with technical and legal requirements.

“I was informed that works have started and my office has been monitoring them. But we need to ensure every action taken receives approval and is monitored by the authorities so that it can truly resolve the problem,” he said.

Gobind said he wanted a clear action plan to be finalised as soon as possible to assure residents that the issue was being treated seriously.

“We not only want to ensure this area is safe today, but we want to ensure the problem is resolved so it does not happen again in the future,” he said.

Earlier, Medan Selera 223 was hit by flash floods on Saturday following heavy rain, marking the third such incident recorded at the location in less than three months.

Videos circulating on social media showed water levels reaching below waist height, disrupting the operations of traders and affecting customers.