KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh has expressed appreciation to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) workers who worked tirelessly to clean up Dataran Merdeka after the area was littered with rubbish following the public screening of the 2026 Fifa World Cup final.

Hannah also urged the public to play their part in keeping public spaces clean, saying disposing of rubbish in bins is a basic civic responsibility that should not be left entirely to public workers.

“Yes, I know every taxpayer deserves good public services. DBKL must fulfil its responsibilities, and it has done so. But throwing rubbish into bins is something we should all do ourselves.

“The right to receive public services does not mean every responsibility can be passed on to public workers. They should not have to clean up rubbish that we deliberately leave behind,” she posted on Facebook today.

The minister said Dataran Merdeka is more than just an event venue; it is part of the nation’s history and a symbol of the capital’s dignity that must be preserved by everyone.

Hannah said the aspiration of Malaysia Madani is not only about the government carrying out its responsibilities, but also about citizens fulfilling their basic civic duties.

She also echoed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s view that a nation’s progress should not be measured solely by physical development, but also by the way its people respect and care for public spaces.

“Kuala Lumpur is our home. Don’t dirty our own home and expect someone else to clean it,” she said. — Bernama