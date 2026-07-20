KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Hong Kong acting legend Patrick Tse has died at the age of 89, according to his son, actor-singer Nicholas Tse, who shared the loss with fans and the entertainment world.

"It is with great sadness that I announce that my father, Patrick Tse, has passed away," Nicholas wrote.

In a touching tribute, Nicholas honoured his father's lifelong devotion to the screen, noting that Patrick spent his career striving to spark joy and laughter in his audiences.

Within the industry, the veteran actor was a revered figure, affectionately known as "Sei Gor" (Fourth Brother).

Nicholas reflected on a childhood spent watching his father navigate the highs and lows of fame. Despite the hardships, he recalled that Patrick steadfastly pursued the art of performance, always ensuring he presented his best self to the camera.

"He often said, 'The show must go on,'" Nicholas shared. "So if you think of Sei Gor, if you think of my father, don't cry or be overly heartbroken. All we need to do is keep in our hearts the image of him forever full of charm, always smiling, and looking his very best. That will be enough."

Reports from Hong Kong indicate that Patrick died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, following a decline in health over recent years.