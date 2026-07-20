ALOR SETAR, July 20 — Police re-arrested activist Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak after his two-day remand ended today, following his detention in Port Dickson.

Langkawi police chief ACP Khairul Azhar Nuruddin said the 33-year-old was re-arrested by the Langkawi district police headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division in connection with a case being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code.

“Immediately after the remand period ended, the suspect was re-arrested in connection with a police report lodged in Kuah, which is being investigated under that section. The suspect will be charged at the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

“The suspect was arrested on July 18 at the Port Dickson IPD to assist investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, before being remanded for two days from July 19 to 20,” he said in a statement today.

It was previously reported that Tamim Dahri, who was alleged to have fled overseas in connection with a Facebook criminal intimidation case, surrendered at the Port Dickson IPD on Saturday.

Investigations into the activist began after police received a report from an Indian man on March 10 alleging that he had been threatened by the suspect on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad was reported as saying that investigations found that the suspect spent more than four months in Thailand before returning to Malaysia through an illegal route at the Kelantan border.

He said the suspect surrendered at the Port Dickson IPD shortly after re-entering Malaysia to assist with the investigation. — Bernama