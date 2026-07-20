LOS ANGELES, July 20 — Mortal Kombat II will make its worldwide streaming debut on HBO Max this July 24, marking the return of one of gaming’s most enduring action‑fantasy franchises to the screen.

The sequel, produced by New Line Cinema, brings back a star‑studded ensemble including Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada.

This instalment expands the Mortal Kombat universe with the arrival of fan favourite Johnny Cage, joining Earthrealm’s champions in a brutal, all‑out confrontation against Shao Kahn. The tyrant’s dark rule threatens the very existence of Earthrealm, setting the stage for a high‑stakes showdown built around the franchise’s signature mix of martial‑arts spectacle, supernatural powers and visceral combat.

Directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, the film continues the adaptation of the videogame series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, whose characters and lore have shaped three decades of pop‑culture influence.

Mortal Kombat II will be available exclusively on HBO Max starting July 24.