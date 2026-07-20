KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — After seven years of court proceedings, actress Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad was overcome with relief today after the Sessions Court acquitted and discharged her of three charges of abetting in a RM2.8 million corruption case involving investments in Public Mutual Berhad unit trusts.

The 47-year-old actress expressed gratitude for the verdict and thanked the court, her legal team, family and all those who had stood by her throughout the lengthy legal battle.

“I am grateful to the court, my legal team, my family and everyone who prayed for and supported me throughout this time. Moving forward, I want to put everything I have gone through behind me because I have immense responsibilities.

“I have five children to care for, and I am now a single mother. Please allow me to live my life as usual. Seven years...Alhamdulillah, the decision has finally gone in my favour,” she told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today.

Reflecting on the seven-year ordeal, Zizie Izette said only Allah SWT truly knew the hardships she had endured.

“I am not someone who likes to talk about or share details of my personal life. Seven years of keeping everything to myself is enough.

“Alhamdulillah, I feel an immense sense of relief today,” she said.

The actress also became emotional when speaking about her late husband, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, saying she wished he had been beside her when the verdict was delivered.

“I imagined him standing next to me as the judge announced the decision,” she said, holding back tears.

Zizie Izette had faced three charges of abetting her husband in obtaining cash bribes amounting to RM2.8 million.

On Jan 16, the Sessions Court acquitted Bung Moktar of all three charges after the prosecution withdrew the case against the former Kinabatangan Member of Parliament following his death on December 5, 2025.

Earlier today, Judge Rosli Ahmad acquitted and discharged Zizie Izette of all three charges, ruling that the defence had successfully raised a reasonable doubt over the prosecution’s case at the close of the defence stage. — Bernama