KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — All applications involving Network School at Forest City, Johor, went through proper procedures and were verified by the relevant authorities, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind stressed that business licensing and the operation of the premises fell under the jurisdiction of the Johor state government, while matters involving foreign admissions, visas and immigration were under the Home Ministry (KDN), Astro Awani reported today.

“Network School was established in Johor in 2024. Business licensing falls under the jurisdiction of the Johor state government and the school has been operating with the full knowledge of the state government.

“As for employees, visas and related matters, all of these fall under the jurisdiction of KDN,” he told reporters during a visit to Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara and Kampung Chempaka in connection with a landslide incident here today.

Gobind said the Digital Ministry had also conducted checks on matters under its purview and found that all applications had been submitted according to the required procedures.

“The Digital Ministry has carried out inspections and the inspections showed that all applications were in order.

“This was also confirmed by the Immigration Department, which recently conducted further checks and found that all applications were in order,” he said.

However, Gobind stressed that any complaints raised must be investigated and appropriate action taken if there were violations of the law or stipulated conditions.

“If there are complaints, investigate. I am firm on this matter. If investigations show there are issues, action must be taken according to the law.

“But at this point, the matters raised involve the state government’s jurisdiction in terms of licensing and KDN’s jurisdiction in terms of immigration and visas,” he said.

Earlier, Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail said licences or operating permits for companies linked to Network School at Forest City could be revoked if they were found to have breached laws, licensing conditions or regulations.

He also said the Johor government and local authorities would conduct detailed investigations to ensure all parties complied with existing laws and regulations.