SEREMBAN, July 20 — The Election Commission (EC) today issued 13,263 postal ballot papers to eligible voters for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said the exercise was carried out in accordance with Regulation 3 of the Elections (Postal Voting) Regulations 2003.

He said 12,669 postal ballots were issued under Form 1A, covering election officials, EC members and officers, police personnel, military personnel and media practitioners.

“A total of 343 postal ballots were issued under Form 1B to Malaysians residing abroad, while 251 were issued under Form 1C to officers from 11 agencies in the security and health sectors,” he said in a statement today.

He said the issuance of postal ballots was carried out in the presence of candidates’ representatives from all contesting parties and independent candidates.

Khairul Shahril reminded all postal voters to mark their ballot papers and complete the Identity Declaration Form (Form 2) accurately and in full.

He said the completed postal ballots must then be returned promptly to the relevant returning officers before 5 pm on polling day, Aug 1.

He also reminded postal voters to maintain the secrecy of their votes by refraining from photographing their postal ballot papers or sharing such images on social media.

A total of 103 candidates are contesting the 36 seats in the state election on Aug 1, with early voting scheduled for July 28.

Based on the EC’s electoral roll updated as of June 4, 2026, Negeri Sembilan has 889,490 registered voters eligible to vote in the election, comprising 867,151 ordinary voters, 16,884 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,455 police personnel as early voters. — Bernama