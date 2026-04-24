KUCHING, April 24 — The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has been urged to immediately conduct a thorough inspection of manhole covers at Sungai Maong Wet Market to prevent any untoward incidents.

The call was made by Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak secretary George Lam, who claimed he narrowly avoided falling into a manhole after its cover gave way due to wear and tear.

“A routine visit to Sungai Maong Wet Market this morning (Friday) took a dangerous turn for me. While I accompanied Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii to meet traders, I stepped onto a manhole cover that had rusted and loosened, causing me to fall in.

“Thankfully, I escaped with minor injuries, but it could have been far more serious if it had happened to an elderly woman who was standing next to me at the time,” he said in a statement today.

Lam, who is Dr Yii’s special assistant, said the market underwent upgrading works carried out by DBKU last year.

He questioned why the manhole covers had already deteriorated and called on DBKU to take immediate action to inspect the premises and repair or replace any damaged covers.

“Additionally, I’ve received repeated complaints about bird infestation on the second floor, where the food court is located.

“Diners still face bird droppings landing on their food, creating serious hygiene risks,” he said.

Lam stressed that the market should set a standard for cleanliness.

“DBKU must act now to address these public safety and hygiene concerns, ensuring a safe and clean environment for all,” he added. — The Borneo Post