KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has breathed new life into a familiar tale, offering a fresh perspective on how the iconic monster can be reimagined for modern audiences.

That bold approach is clearly paying off, with Malaysian moviegoers pushing the film to the top spot at the local box office.

It ranks ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and local release Gayong 2, both of which continue to draw crowds amid ongoing hype.

On streaming, Aku Pilih Pelangi on Viu debuted just a week ago and has already climbed to become the platform’s top title.

Meanwhile, the second season of Bloodhounds continues to perform strongly on Netflix, alongside Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord on Disney+.

The cinema remains a great place to unwind, especially on weekends, while at home, nothing beats watching a series on streaming platforms, listening to music, or reading a good book.

Malay Mail rounds up the best in entertainment to keep your weekend anything but ordinary.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (April 16 to April 19)

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Gayong 2 BTS World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ In Japan: Live Viewing Project Hail Mary Love Insurance Kompany Malaikat Malam Mikael: Pemburu Dua Alam Panor 2 Sengkolo: Petaka Satu Suro

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (April 13 to April 19)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Bloodhounds: Season 2 Phantom Lawyer Bloodhounds: Season 1 One Piece: Elbaph Arc Made with Love: Season 1 The Cleaning Lady: Season 1 Daemons of the Shadow Realm: Season 1 Wistoria: Wand and Sword: Season 2 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season 4 Pursuit of Jade: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Aku Pilih Pelangi Running Man (2026) Phantom Lawyer Climax Cinta Ori Walid Hening Cinta Taxi Driver 3 Reverse Whenever Possible - Season 4

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2 Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast: Season 2 Family Guy: Season 24 RJ Decker Perfect Crown Scrubs High Potential: Season 2 9-1-1: Nashville The testaments

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 15 to April 22)

Justin Bieber - Beauty And A Beat (w/ Nicki Minaj) Bruno Mars - Risk It All Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi Sean Kingston - Eenie Meenie (w/ Justin Bieber) Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Sal Priadi - Ada titik-titik di ujung doa Justin Bieber - That Should Be Me Justin Bieber - Baby (w/ Ludacris) Adira Suhaimi - Sayang Orang Sama Mojo - Romancinta

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 15 to April 22)

Aufahanie - Butterfly Adira Suhaimi - Sayang Orang Sama Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Mojo - Romancinta Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Nadhif Basalamah, Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (April 10 to April 16)

Fiction

Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Want to Know a Secret? by Freida McFadden (Hollywood Upstairs Press) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan) Butter by Asako Yuzuki (Ecco) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager) Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte (Norton) Loved One by Aisha Muharrar (Viking) Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) Chronicling Themes in the Economic and Social History of Malaysia by Sultan Nazrin Shah (World Scientific Publishing) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Let Go: 50 Lessons from Japanese Minimalism to Set You Free by Daisuke Yosumi (Penguin Life) Murdle #1 by (G.T. Karber) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Penguin Random House SEA) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (Independently published)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Cold Case oleh Azmeer Shah (Buku Prima) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Dirty Little Secret by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Nasib Cikgu Sam Masuk Kampung by Aidil Ghazali (IMAN Publication) Dia... Bukan Orang Yang Salah by Cik Tet (Kaseh Aries Publication) Stesen Hikayat oleh Osman Deen (Bookiut) Memori Adelia by Awa Lailani (Manes Wordworks) Dorm Du by Kafaza (Akad)

Source: MPH