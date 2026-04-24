LOS ANGELES, April 24 — R&B singer D4vd, who is facing murder charges over the death and dismemberment of a young teenager whose decomposing body was found in his car, had child porn on his mobile phone, a US prosecutor said Thursday.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is David Burke, faces a possible death penalty over the killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who prosecutors say he murdered and hacked up, dumping her body in bags that he left to rot in his Tesla in the Hollywood Hills.

The youngster, 14, was believed to have been in a sexual relationship with the up-and-coming star.

Detectives say Burke killed her on April 23 last year to protect his burgeoning career when she threatened to expose that relationship.

Her badly decomposed corpse was found in the front trunk of his car at a tow yard in September, within days of what would have been her 15th birthday.

At a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, prosecutor Beth Silverman said a search of Burke’s iPhone had revealed “a significant amount of child pornography.”

She gave no details about the imagery, including whether it involved the dead girl.

The murder drew international interest, with some noting haunting parallels with Burke’s music career, which included a breakout hit called Romantic Homicide.

Amateur sleuths have also uncovered details that include appearances the pair made together on streaming platforms, and matching finger tattoos — saying “Shhh.”

Burke was on a nationwide tour when Rivas Hernandez’s body was found, and he initially said he would continue playing gigs.

The seven-month investigation into her death culminated in his arrest a week ago.

An autopsy released Wednesday revealed she had died from “multiple penetrating injuries.” It did not specify what caused the wounds.

Tests revealed the presence of illegal drugs and alcohol in her system.

The teen’s family said they were “absolutely devastated by the findings contained in the Medical Examiner’s Report involving the horrible and gruesome death of their beloved daughter.”

Her mother had reported her missing when she was 13.

Burke, who appeared in court on Thursday dressed in an orange jail-issue jumpsuit, has denied one count each of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The singer remains in jail. His case is next expected to be dealt with on Wednesday when attorneys will negotiate over a date for a preliminary hearing, the moment in which the court decides if there is enough evidence to proceed with the case. — AFP