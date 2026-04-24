KIMANIS, April 24 — Two people were killed and another was injured in a collision involving two vehicles along Jalan Bukit Kimanis-Keningau, here, yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, seven personnel led by Senior Officer Anwar Bahrin rushed to the scene following a distress call at 11.34am.

Upon arrival, they immediately conducted an operation to extricate two victims trapped in the vehicles who were later pronounced dead by medical officers at the scene.

“A 61-year-old Perodua Axis driver died while its 52-year-old woman passenger suffered injuries. The 35-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a Proton Saga, also died,” he said.

Both bodies were handed over the police for further action, while the injured woman was sent to the hospital for medical treatment. — Daily Express