LIMBANG, April 24 — A 77-year-old man who went missing while fishing near Kampung Staie Bukit Sagan here was found safe yesterday after a search and rescue (SAR) operation that lasted several hours.

The victim, Bujang Nyanau, was located on the third search attempt about four kilometres from his longhouse by a SAR team from the Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) at around 3.40pm yesterday.

According to a Bomba statement, Bujang had gone fishing with his wife along Sungai Pinang in the Bukit Sagan area at about 8am on Wednesday.

The couple became separated at 4.30pm, with his wife returning home alone.

When Bujang failed to return by the following morning, a missing person report was lodged at the Limbang District Police Headquarters (IPD Limbang).

Bomba said its team, led by Operations Commander PBK I Awang Adani Damit, was deployed upon receiving the report and arrived at the scene at 9.25am.

A briefing and operational orders were issued by the district police chief at 10am, with the SAR operation commencing at 11am.

“The victim was found safe approximately four kilometres from the longhouse at aruound 3.40pm. The SAR team then escorted him out of the jungle to safety,” the department said.

The SAR operation involved four Bomba personnel with one Hilux vehicle, 11 personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, five APM members and 10 villagers. The operation was called off at 5.20pm. — The Borneo Post