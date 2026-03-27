KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — A dark family history tied to a colonial-era plantation is unearthed in Hemelrijk, a new supernatural thriller that marks a milestone as the first official television co-production between Malaysia and the Netherlands.

Starring a diverse cast that includes Malaysia’s own Bront Palarae, Indonesian star Abimana Aryasatya, and Dutch actors Denise Aznam and Gijs Naber, the series blends family drama with magical realism.

Unfolding across two timelines — the 1940s and the mid-1990s — the story follows Saskia, who travels to Indonesia with her teenage daughter to manage a newly inherited estate.

Her journey soon evolves into a tense confrontation with colonial history, dark magic, and long-buried family secrets.

Malaysia as a creative hub

While the story is set in Indonesia, the production found its creative home in Malaysia, a decision shaped by both practical and artistic considerations.

The country's robust infrastructure, diverse geography, and the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) made it an ideal choice.

Sander Verdonk, executive producer of the Netherlands-based New Amsterdam Film Company, praised Malaysia's "strong combination of creative and practical advantages," highlighting the FIMI incentive, professional local crews, and a multilingual working environment.

Producers from Malaysian co-production house Kinovisuals noted that the project showcases how such incentives can unlock new European partnerships and build long-term expertise within the local industry.

Filming underway across Malaysia

Filming for the five-episode series is currently underway for nine weeks, with the majority of scenes being shot across locations in Hulu Langat, Cameron Highlands, and Kuala Lumpur.

The production brings together approximately 80 Malaysian and 20 Dutch cast and crew members, fostering a significant cross-cultural exchange of skills.

Hemelrijk is tentatively scheduled for release by the end of the year on NPO, the Dutch public broadcaster.