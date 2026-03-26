KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — In Malaysia’s evolving film landscape, trends move fast — and audience tastes even faster.

Action spectacles and horror titles may dominate the box office today, but some stories continue to return, shaped by the communities that live them.

The motorcycle and illegal street racing genre — better known locally as the “rempit” genre — is one of them.

Once a defining presence in local cinema with films like KL Menjerit (2001), Remp-It (2006), and Bikers Kental (2013), the genre captured a generation with high-octane stories that didn’t shy away from consequences.

Today, its place feels less certain.

Yet with Malaikat Malam, a new entry from Viper Studios, Skop Productions, Astro Shaw, and Primeworks Studios, the question is no longer whether the genre has faded — but why it continues to return.

The team behind ‘Malaikat Malam’ at yesterday’s gala premiere held at GSC Mid Valley. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Why the ‘rempit’ story still resonates

For director Nazifdin Nasrudin, the answer begins with familiarity.

Speaking to Malay Mail at the film’s gala premiere at GSC Mid Valley, he described motorcycle culture as something deeply embedded in everyday Malaysian life — particularly among the working class.

“For many of us, myself included, riding a motorcycle is how we commute. It also becomes our form of entertainment — we ride together, and it’s something we can enjoy at a relatively low cost, ” he said.

“So I made this film for that community, for my circle of friends as well. We grew up idolising certain motorcycle cultures,” he added.

His approach moves away from spectacle alone, focusing instead on the people within that world.

He added that the story is fundamentally about people — about choices, regrets, and the hope for change.

“The ‘mat motor’ world is often viewed through stereotypes, so I aim to present a more honest and layered perspective, allowing audiences to understand what drives them.”

That perspective is shaped as much by local influences as it is by global ones.

Nazifdin, who makes his directorial debut with Malaikat Malam, grew up watching many local racing titles, which inspired the film's concept.

He was also influenced by Hong Kong's Initial D and A Moment of Romance.

The teaser poster, styled after the classic anime film Akira, is a tribute to Japanese cinema and reflects the film's use of many Japanese motorcycles.

Balancing adrenaline with storytelling

Datuk Yusof Haslam, chairman of Skop Productions and the film’s executive producer, said the intention was to refine, rather than simply repeat, familiar formulas.

“We see Malaikat Malam as an effort to elevate the motorcycling genre with a more refined approach in storytelling and filmmaking.

“We emphasise production discipline, strong scripting, and character development so that the film does not rely solely on action.

“At the same time, it is important for us to ensure this work has strong viewing value and can stand as a quality piece in today’s local film industry landscape.”

Astro Shaw’s head, Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, echoed that view, framing the film as both familiar and updated.

“The motorcycling or ‘rempit’ genre has always resonated with local audiences. Through Malaikat Malam, we present a more relevant version,” she said.

“The film is both adrenaline-filled and deeply human, exploring themes of dreams, choices, and opportunities.

“We believe these elements will resonate closely with audiences,” she added.

Where speed gives way to reflection and consequence

At the heart of Malaikat Malam is Azam, portrayed by Syafiq Kyle — a street racer caught between the thrill of his dangerous lifestyle and the emotional turmoil he keeps buried.

His path shifts when he nearly collides with Ratna, a blind young woman played by Tracie Sinidol.

From there, the story moves beyond speed and spectacle into something more introspective.

The film’s supporting cast also includes Que Haidar, Amir Nafis, Kodi Rasheed, Juzzthin, Akmal Asyraf, and Riezman Khuzaimi, adding further layers to a story rooted in conflict, loyalty, and consequence.

Nazifdin added that audiences should watch the film for its simplicity, describing it as a refreshing change of pace—“a bit of a detox” — from the heavily stylised content often seen on platforms like Netflix.

“It’s a love and youth story, and I hope it offers a new point of view for the motorcycling community out there.”

Malaikat Malam is now showing in cinemas nationwide.