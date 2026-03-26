KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh has introduced 13 reform measures within her first 100 days in office to strengthen governance and increase administrative transparency in the capital.

In a Facebook post today, she said the initiatives focus on improving administration and service delivery, including tackling tender cartels, widening public access to systems, and reinforcing checks and balances.

“Some of these reforms may be unpopular, and some will take time to show results. That is the nature of reform, not all changes are immediately visible.

“What matters is that the foundation has been laid, access has been expanded, transparency improved, and decisions are now made more responsibly,” she said.

Among the key measures is greater involvement of Members of Parliament in the budgeting and planning processes of Kuala Lumpur City Hall, ensuring that constituents’ voices are better represented.

She said efforts to combat tender cartels are also being intensified through collaboration with the Malaysian Competition Commission, while space has been opened for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to take more systematic action against corruption.

Additionally, she said, green space records have been published online, and DBKL’s One-Stop Centre (OSC) portal has been made accessible to the public.

Other initiatives include an 80 per cent discount on gymnasium licence fees, a 50 per cent reduction in hawker site rentals and lower Ramadan bazaar site rates to RM400.

The reforms also cover community and infrastructure improvements, such as branding Titiwangsa Stadium as the ‘Home of Sepak Takraw’, lowering the fence at Merbok Field, establishing a special task force to gazette open and green spaces, and implementing comprehensive road resurfacing works in 51 public housing and People’s Housing Programme (PPR) areas under DBKL.

Hannah noted that 100 days is only the beginning and expressed hope for more time to continue driving reforms and enhancing service delivery in the Federal Territories.

She also conveyed appreciation to Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud, former Director-General Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Rahim, Director Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain, and the leadership of the Federal Territories Department for their support. — Bernama