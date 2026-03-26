KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The trailer for Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly made history, with the studio saying it is the first film trailer to cross one billion combined views on YouTube in just four days.

According to entertainment and social data company WaveMetrix, the trailer has amassed 1.1 billion views worldwide across various channels on the platform.

When it debuted on Wednesday, March 18, it racked up 718.6 million views across YouTube in its first 24 hours.

Within eight hours, it had already hit 373 million views, surpassing the previous 24-hour record of 365 million set by Deadpool & Wolverine.

The trailer also overtook the record set by Grand Theft Auto VI (475 million views), which was previously hailed as the biggest video launch of all time.

Following the global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film ushers in a new chapter for Peter Parker.

Four years on, Peter lives alone, erased from the memories of those he loves, patrolling a New York that does not know his name.

A transformation threatens his existence as a surge of mysterious crimes brings forth a formidable new foe.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O’Connor, with Louis D’Esposito and David Cain as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release on July 31.