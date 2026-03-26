GEORGE TOWN, March 26 — Police have detained eight men in connection with an incident last night at an apartment complex on Jalan Sungai, where a group of suspects allegedly assaulted police officers following a misunderstanding.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said all eight men, aged 28 to 39, were arrested separately in the Northeast district after the incident.

“Further investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the incident,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Northeast District police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the district control centre received a call for help from officers on duty at 9.50 pm yesterday, following problems before the incident.

He said when backup arrived, they found four police officers chasing a suspicious person who had fled toward nearby housing, sparking a misunderstanding with locals.

Abdul Rozak said three of the four officers sustained minor injuries during the scuffle with residents.

“Police have arrested eight local men for questioning, and the George Town Magistrate’s Court has remanded all suspects for three days until March 28.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 147 and 353 of the Penal Code for rioting and using force or threats to obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties,” he said.

He also urged the public not to share videos or speculate on social media, warning that it could cause alarm and hinder the police investigation.

Several videos showing a clash between a group of people and police, reportedly over a misunderstanding, had previously circulated on social media. — Bernama