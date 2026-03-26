KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysia and China have pledged to further strengthen diplomatic relations and security cooperation to safeguard the social and economic prosperity enjoyed by both nations amid current and future global challenges.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was discussed during a courtesy call by China’s Minister of State Security Chen Yixin, who is on his first visit to China’s good-friend country, Malaysia, this year.

“Our discussions focused on bilateral relations, particularly security cooperation between our two countries, as well as the current global geopolitical landscape, which calls for close collaboration to ensure the continued stability and security of the region,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the progress achieved jointly across various sectors would continue to drive closer ties between Malaysia and China.

He added that, as a close partner, the presence of a senior Chinese government leader is highly valued by both himself and the entire Madani Government. — Bernama