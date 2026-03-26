PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Authorities have launched an investigation after a video showing two men allegedly soliciting bribes from a massage centre in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, went viral.

The clip, which runs for over eight minutes, reportedly shows the men claiming to be members of the Federal Territory Residents Representative Council (MPPWP) asking the business owner for money in exchange for allowing the operation to continue.

A timestamp on the footage, believed to have been captured via CCTV, indicates it was recorded on Tuesday (March 24).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, in a statement on her Facebook page said a police report had been filed.

She said she had also instructed and that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to investigate the matter immediately.

“If the allegations are proven true, the MPPWP members involved will be dismissed without compromise. Our position is clear: there is zero tolerance for protection money schemes or the use of middlemen,” she said.

Yeoh also urged anyone with information regarding the alleged misconduct to come forward and lodge a report with the Federal Territories Department (JWP) Integrity Unit, DBKL, or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In response, DBKL denied any involvement, saying the individuals’ remarks in the video did not represent the organisation.

“DBKL firmly rejects any attempt to link the organisation to protection money, abuse of power, or unlawful conduct. The statements in the video are personal and do not reflect DBKL’s position,” it said.