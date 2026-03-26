KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Ryan Gosling returns to the cosmos in Project Hail Mary, a high-stakes science fiction adventure from the creators of the Spider-Verse franchise that is already generating significant buzz as it opens in Malaysian cinemas today.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film centres on Ryland Grace (Gosling), a school teacher-turned-astronaut who awakens on a spaceship with amnesia.

He soon discovers he is humanity’s last hope on a solo mission to save Earth from a catastrophic ice age being triggered by an alien microorganism dimming the Sun. His mission takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Rocky, an alien from another world facing the exact same threat.

Here is what you need to know about the blockbuster that critics are calling “the movie we need right now.”

From bestseller to blockbuster

The film is adapted from the acclaimed 2021 novel of the same name by Andy Weir, the celebrated author behind The Martian.

Weir’s previous work was a global phenomenon, and its film adaptation garnered two Golden Globes and seven Oscar nominations.

Project Hail Mary, the novel, is a critical success in its own right, earning a Hugo Award nomination and spending 40 consecutive weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list.

The film marks Ryan Gosling’s first leading role since 2024’s The Fall Guy and stands as a major non-franchise science fiction release.

It is reportedly the most expensive film in Amazon MGM Studios’ history, with a production budget of around US$200 million (approx. RM788 million).

Early buzz

Early reactions from Malaysian audiences have been overwhelmingly positive, mirroring the glowing reviews from international critics.

“As someone who read and loved the book, it was surreal to see everything come to life,” said student Darrshan Karunan. “Rocky was just so lovable.”

Sharsindra Pratheen, a 32-year-old software engineer, went into the film without any expectations.

“It blew me away—the emotional connection I had with Rocky, the moments that were funny, and also how it made me think about our current world,” he shared.

Internationally, Variety praised its timeliness, while The Hollywood Reporter celebrated it as a “delightful buddy comedy in space.”