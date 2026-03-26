KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A military personnel previously reported missing while on duty in Op PASIR Semporna Sector Series 1/2026 has been located and confirmed to be Absent Without Leave (AWOL).

The Joint Force Headquarters (MK AB) said Ranger Fredenick Petrus, 21, from Company C of the 6th Battalion, Royal Ranger Regiment (6 RRD), was discovered missing during a morning roll call at the Pulau Pandanan Post on March 14, prompting immediate tracking efforts.

According to the statement, the soldier was later arrested on March 19 by the 3rd Company of the Royal Military Police Corps (KPTD) in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak.

“He was subsequently brought before the Kota Samarahan Magistrate and is currently being held in military custody at Muara Tuang Camp, Kota Samarahan, for further investigation,” read the statement.

Authorities have launched a detailed probe to determine the cause of his absence, with appropriate action to be taken under the Armed Forces Act 1972.

MK AB emphasised its commitment to handling the case professionally, transparently and with integrity, while urging the public to refrain from speculation that could affect the investigation process. — Bernama